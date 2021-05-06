Hollywood Quick Hits: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Tamron Hall & More!

PRPhotos.com

WILLOW SMITH SURPRISED JADA PINKETT-SMITH WITH HER BAND WICKED WISDOM: During yesterday's episode (May 5th) of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith celebrated Mother's Day by surprising mom Jada Pinkett Smith with a performance with her band Wicked Wisdom. Willow said, “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Widsom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.” She added, “I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.” Once Willow took the stage with the band, a surprised Jada said, “Oh my god, what is happening right now?!”

DR. IAN SMITH APPEARS TO CALL OUT TAMRON HALL FOR NOT WANTING BLACK PROFESSIONALS ON HER SHOW: During a recent interview on a radio show, Dr. Ian Smith seemingly called out a black talk show host who he says avoids having black experts on her show because she doesn't see her show as a "black show." He said, “There is a talk show with an African-American host, with an African-American executive producer, that has said to publicists, ‘Do not pitch us your Black clients. We are not a Black show. Pitch us your white clients. We don’t wanna be looked at as a Black show.'” He continued, “However, this show will continue to bring on Black experts when they do something salacious, when they’re in the headlines for doing something bad. Then they’ll bring Black people on to talk about that. But they won’t bring us on to talk about COVID, to talk about education, to talk about law, when we can look professional and [like] experts." He later added, “[F]or someone to actually say to people… ‘do not pitch us your Black clients. Pitch us your white clients because we are not a Black show.’ That is disgusting to say in this year and people should be held accountable for that.” When the radio host asked, "Is it a she? Was she formerly on cable, and then moved to NBC and then moved on to her own show with her name on it?” Ian smiled and nodded. The host then added, “Alright, well Tamron Hall you heard it.”

DR. UMAR JOHNSON TAKES SHOTS AT KEVIN SAMUELS: Dr. Umar Johnson has appeared to take shots at dating and image consultant Kevin Samuels. During an Instagram live, Umar said that he has counted "12 different YouTubian, beta male, wannabe life coaches that are out there slandering Black women, attacking Black women, degrading Black women." He continued, "I count about a dozen, I'ma call them the Dirty Dozen of Division. The Triple D, the Dirty Dozen of Division. There's about 12 members of the Dirty Dozen of Division. Twelve beta males, YouTube life coaches, who are trying to build a platform by making Black women feel bad. I don't like it." He continued, "I can't appreciate Black men trying to make a dollar off of making Black women feel bad and, unfortunately, our Black women — some of them are so thirsty for validation that they're participating! They're participating in the attacks and slander against the Black female community and that's not acceptable."