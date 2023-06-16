Hollywood Quick Hits: Jamie Foxx, BET Awards & More!

JAMIE FOXX A NO SHOW AT MOVIE PREMIERE: Jay Z was absent from the red carpet premiere of his new film ‘The Call Tyrone’ at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach. Co-star John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight during the event, “I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.” Boyega continued, “I’ve been calling, I’m just going to keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!” Back in April, Jamie's daughter Corrine said that the actor was suffering a “medical complication.”

GLORILLA, COCO JONES, DOECHII & ALL STAR HIP HOP TRIBUTE ANNOUNCED AS FIRST PERFORMERS AT 2023 BET AWARDS: Glo Rilla, Coco Jones, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert will all be performing at this year's 2023 BET Awards. Meanwhile, 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo are all set to be a part of the 50 years of hip hop tribute. The BET Awards will air on June 25th on BET.

COUSIN SKEETER STAR ROBERT RI'CHARD DEFENDS MEAGAN GOOD'S RELATIONSHIP WITH JOHNATHAN MAJORS: During a recent interview, Meagan Good's Cousin Skeeter co-star Robert Ri'chard defended Meagan Good amid rumors that she is dating Johnathan Majors. He said, “I think that she’s one of the most iconic people on the planet. We love Meagan Good, I think the entire world does. We use her as a standard for what beauty is inside and out and she’s a Godly woman so we have nothing to worry about.” He continued, “She’s been excellent her entire life. She’s always been associated with–leading men who are upstanding. Her last man that she associated with is like the leader of all of us as far as religiously. So she’s been a great judge of character.”