Hollywood Quick Hits: Jamie Foxx & Gabrielle Union!

JAMIE FOXX IN PHYSICAL REHABILITATION AT CHICAGO MEDICAL CENTER: According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx is currently in Chicago at the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country. Jamie's family was photographed in Chicago this past weekend. No word on what medical emergency Jamie suffered, but the recovery center specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.

GABRIELLE UNION SAYS HER AND DWYANE WADE SPLIT THE BILLS: During an interview on Bloomberg's Idea Generation, Gabrielle Union revealed that she splits the bill with her husband Dwyane Wade. When host Noah Callahan-Bever asked the actress when she began to “develop that first sense of security” in knowing that she’s an established actress who will continue to get work, Gabrielle responded, “I struggle with that.” She continued, saying that she feels she has “more responsibilities for her money.” She explained the thought process behind these anxieties by saying, “Oh, that movie didn’t open. What does that mean? Am I gonna have enough to hold everybody up?” Gabrielle later discussed some of the financial dynamics within her household, saying, “It’s weird to say I’m head of household because, in this household, we split everything 50/50. In the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this gorilla on your back that is like, ‘You better work, b***h!…You wanna sleep in? Somebody might not eat.'” She added, “It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on that.”