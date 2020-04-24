Hollywood Quick Hits: Jason Mitchell, Daymond John, Keke Palmer & More!

PRPhotos.com

JASON MITCHELL UPDATE ON ARREST: Jason Mitchell, star of the film Straight Outta Compton, was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday (4/22) for felony weapons and drug charges. In a recent update, a rep for Mitchell tells TMZ, “Jason is at home with his family right now, working on an amazing new project. News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story.” Police also gave more detail on the arrest, saying Mitchell had “…two pounds of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA in his GMC Yukon during a traffic stop.” They also mentioned that the packaging of the drugs was consistent with “a mid-level distribution operation”.

DAYMOND JOHN RESPONDS TO ACCUSATIONS OF PRICE GOUGING AND SELLING FACE MASKS: Shark Tank star Daymond John has fired back against accusations that he has been selling face masks at more than three times their cost. According to an official statement, John said “Today’s Miami Herald story and subsequent reports are false, inaccurate and shows a complete reckless disregard for the truth. Let me be clear: proper reporting would have shown I did not set any prices and that my team worked with the State of Florida…”

KEKE PALMER, KELLY ROWLAND, AND MICHELLE WILLIAMS TALK SEX: Kelly Rowland has posted another session of her steamy Instagram segment Coffee with Kelly, where she welcomed fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams and singer/talk show host Keke Palmer. The three spoke openly about some racy topics and “kinky questions”, where Palmer admits to “not understanding penetration”, and Williams announced she has been “practicing celibacy”.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC POSTPONE SEASON PREMIERE UNTIL SUMMER: Disappointing news for RHOP fans: Bravo has postponed the release of the show’s new season to a to-be-determined date. The announcement cited the worldwide pandemic as the main reason for delay, promising that the new episodes “…will be worth the wait, we MEAN IT!” COVID-19 has affected other Bravo shows, such as the season 12 reunion special for the Real Housewives of Atlanta.