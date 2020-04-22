Hollywood Quick Hits: Jennifer Lopez, A. Rod, & More!

PRPhotos.com

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ REPORTEDLY PLANNING ON BUYING THE METS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly hired JP Morgan Chase to bolster their finances in order to bid on the New York Mets. Speculation the engaged couple was interested in becoming team owners first sparked in February. A-Rod has previously revealed that, growing up, he was a fan of the Mets. He also hinted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he was interested in purchasing the team and even joked to Jimmy Fallon, “Maybe you can buy them with me. I need a partner.” The Mets, who haven’t won a World Series since 1986, is currently owned by real estate developer Fred Wilpon. A-Rod and J-Lo’s combined net worth is about $700 million. The Mets were recently in agreement with minority owner Steven Cohen to turn over controlling interest in a deal valued at $2.6 billion; Forbes recently pegged the franchise value a little lower, at $2.2 billion.

LISARAYE SAYS THE KARDASHIANS CHANGED THE ACCEPTABLE FEMALE BODY SHAPE: During an interview with Fox Soul, LisaRaye talked about The Kardashians and how they "single handedly changed the woman’s body shape that’s acceptable now.” In a discussion with Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson, she said, it’s all about having “a small waist, all this a**, which looks like the ankle can’t even hold up all of that.” LisaRaye also said that she doesn’t want her body looking like that because that’s the body that everyone has now. Claudia added, “Everyone’s the same now! Everyone’s shaped the same now ’cause they’re all going to the doctor getting the same exact everything.”LisaRaye also suggested that the Kardashians are influencing the other generations that come after them to think that those are the kinds of bodies they need to have in order to secure the bag.

TORI BRIXX SPEAKS ON ALLEGED FIGHT AT TARGET IN LOS ANGELES: Tori Brixx has broken her silence about an alleged fight she had at a Target in Los Angeles. Yesterday (April 21st), pictures showed up online of Brixx being handcuffed after she repotedly hit a woman in the face in the Target parking lot. According to The Shade Room, the woman's daughter claimed that the two women exchanged words on the checkout line. A friend accompanying Tori could be heard on video saying that the woman “put her hands on [her]” and “hit [her] with a cart”. Tori responded on Instagram, saying, “I hate when MFs are the aggressor then play victim when they get a response. But anyway… Hope everyone is staying safe and respecting other’s social distance. Especially during this pandemic. … Good morning! No filter tho. B*tches be loud and wrong. Clout seeking at an all time high.”

THE STATE OF TEXAS MOVING FORWARD WITH STABBING CASE AGAINST IYANNA MAYWEATHER: According to Bossip, The Harris County District Attorney's office in Texas has subpoenaed the medical records of 24-year-old Lapattra Jacobs, Iyanna Mayweather's alleged stabbing victim. Prosecutors said Mayweather arrived at boyfriend NBA Youngboy's mansion earlier this month and say Jacobs there. An argument ensued and then Mayweather brandished a knife and stabbed Jacobs more than once. The 19-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and if convicted, faces up to 99 years in state prison. Mayweather's lawyer said that she plans to plead not guilty when she’s due back in court later this summer.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH AND JOSHUA JACKSON WELCOME A BABY GIRL: Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and husband, actor Joshua Jackson have welcomed a baby girl. In a statement to People, the couple’s reps confirmed the news saying, “both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”