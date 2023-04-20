Hollywood Quick Hits: Johnathan Majors, Larsa Pippen & More!

JOHNATHAN MAJORS' LAWYER SAYS HE IS INNOCENT AMID NEW ABUSE CLAIMS: Johnathan Majors' attorneys are proclaiming his innocence amid new alleged abuse victims. According to Variety, the alleged victims are coming forward and cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry told TMZ, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

LARSA PIPPEN SPEAKS ON 'JUDGMENTAL' TAMRON HALL AFTER 'NEGATIVE' INTERVIEW: According to Page Six, Larsa Pippen has called out Tamron Hall for being “judgmental” during her appearance on her talk show. Pippen wrote on The Shade Room's Instagram comments, “She was very negative and judgmental. Pippen argued that Hall’s “tone and facial expressions” during their chat about her relationship with Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus Jordan “indicated she never wanted to have a fair conversation.” Pippen added, “If she Wants to audition for housewives I know somebody.”