Hollywood Quick Hits: Jussie Smollett, LaLa Anthony & More!

JUSSIE SMOLLETT WILL NOT RETURN FOR THE 'EMPIRE' FINALE: Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn has confirmed that Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's series finale. He told TVLine.com, “We’re not going to bring Jussie back to the show. There were a number of factors that went into the decision to not bring him back. There were many points of view about if he should come back or if he shouldn’t. As hard as a decision as that was, for us… it felt like it was in the best interests of the show and the cast.” He added, “Our hope is that all of the controversy surrounding Jussie doesn’t overshadow the show, which we think is bigger than him.”

LALA ANTHONY SPOTTED GRABBING BREAKFAST WITH YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II: Fans had a lot to say when they saw pictures of La La Anthony going out with with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. According to Page Six, the two were spotted getting breakfast together in Manhattan on Tuesday (January 7th). But not so fast, a source told the publication, “That’s a mutual friend and Melo and La are doing just fine. They are back together.” The source continued, “They are just friends, they have been working out together and Yahya has been giving her tips on acting.” Another source close to LaLa added, “People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions — especially if she’s seen leaving a restaurant.”

MIKE TYSON SAYS MJ WAS A PLAYER: In an interview with T.I.'s Expeditiously podcast, Mike Tyson opened up about his relationship with Michael Jackson, saying that he was a player. After having issues with MJ, they became friends and Tyson said that MJ was a genius and not a “f*cking idiot.” He explained, “He wasn't no f**king stupid little feeble lookin' boy like Peter Pan. He's f**king sharp. He knew what f**kin' time it was. It blew my mind.” He also revealed that MJ was a “player” who was an expert in seduction and gave him pointers on how to get beautiful women. Mike explained, “I thought he was a f**king idiot until I met him that day. I learned to respect him. I knew he was a player.”