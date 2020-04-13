Hollywood Quick Hits: Jussie Smollett, Lee Daniels, Iyanna Mayweather & More!

PRPhotos.com

LEE DANIELS AND JUSSIE SMOLLETT ARE NO LONGER SPEAKING: According to Page Six, Lee Daniels and Jussie Smollett are no longer speaking. A source said that Smollett and Daniels’ “relationship is nonexistent, and it was tense even before Jussie’s attack incident.” One issue that Jussie had with Lee is that he suggested that Jussie work with R. Kelly on his album and for songs on “Empire.” The insider also revealed that Jussie would often complain to Fox execs about Lee. The source said, “It was things like that that did not sit well with Lee. He [was frustrated by] Jussie because he was constantly going over his head to Fox about their creative differences.” Daniels has denied the claims, saying, “The information regarding my relationship with Jussie prior to his departure from ‘Empire’ is false. I have no personal or professional relationship with R. Kelly. I never have.” Meanwhile, a Fox rep denied Kelly ever wrote for the show or that Daniels asked him to do so.

IYANNA MAYWEATHER IS FACING 99 YEARS IN PRISON: Floyd Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter Iyanna Mayweather is facing between five to 99 years in prison after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama. According to The Blast, if she is convicted, she will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. This is her first criminal offense. Mayweather’s lawyer Kurt Schaffer told Bossip that she plans to plead not guilty. Mayweather is due back in court in August 2020.

BLAC CHYNA IS CHARGING $250 TO FOLLOW FANS, $900 FOR FACETIME SESSIONS: Fans are dragging Blac Chyna for charging fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chyna is charging fans $250 for a follow on social media and $950 for a FaceTime call. She is also offering a payment plan for the video call – $237 per month.

SHEREE WHITFIELD’S MOM HAS BEEN FOUND: Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield’s 72-year-old mom Thelma Ferguson has been found and is “safe and healthy.” Sheree revealed in a statement, “Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED! My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

JEANNIE MAI OPENS UP ABOUT FINDING LOVE AGAIN WITH JEEZY: The Real co-host Jeannie Mai has opened up about falling in love again with fiance Jeezy. She said on her YouTube channel, “When I actually sat down on November 28, 2018 with Jay ,the minute I sat down we locked eyes. You guys, when I say the minute, a minute is even too long — the millisecond that I saw his eyes I just like immediately knew that he was special.” She continued, “I knew that he had like a.. I just saw this like crazy kindness in his eyes and this humility. He like me, hasn’t made the best choices in life. This didn’t always turn out the way it was supposed to, but in our careers we look like we have all the answers. We look like yo, these people can’t possibly live a day being unhappy. But I could see right away that he had been broken like me. It was insane.” She added, “So, I was able to connect with that. We are great at where we are at right now, as far as spending each day to unveil more of each other, and appreciate it. I absolutely, positively know that I couldn’t have fallen in love today, if I hadn’t fallen in love with myself. At the end of the day, you’re already with the one person you’re gonna spend the rest of your life with, and that’s yourself. So you have to really enjoy who that person is.”

‘SISTER CIRCLE’ CANCELLED AFTER THREE SEASONS: Sister Circle has been canceled after three seasons. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the company released a statement noting that “while there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue.” It added: “Our four talented, engaging hosts had an uplifting and positive impact on daytime viewers and we are so proud of the team and what ‘Sister Circle’ has accomplished in its almost three-year run.” The last episode of the show will air on April 24th.