Hollywood Quick Hits: Jussie Smollett, Steve Harvey & More!

PRPhotos.com

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THE PSYCH WARD: Jussie Smollett's brother Jocqui Smolett has revealed that he has been moved out of the psych ward at the Cook County Sheriff's Office. According to The New York Post, Smollett is in the same unit but was moved to a different cell when medical professionals determined another detainee needed

STEVE HARVEY ACCUSES 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' OF COPYING HIS SHOW CONCEPT: Steve Harvey has accused America's Got Talent of copying his show concept. During an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, he said, “In the '90s, I created a show on the WB called Steve Harvey's Big Time. Do you know what Steve Harvey's Big Time was? Because they didn't believe me when I told them, 'Y'all oughta take showtime and put it on mainstream TV, instead of having me come on here at 1 o'clock in the morning.'” He continued, “So I said, 'Well let me give them a version of it.' Along comes a show called America's Got Talent, and you know what America's Got Talent is? Shows come from all over the world, different acts, and they've got three judges, and they've got a star. Well, guess what? That's my IP! That's my concept. That's my whole thought, but I ain't have no business for it.” Harvey revealed that on the first season of AGT, the acts that performed and competed were allegedly all from his WB series, which ran for just two seasons. “And they took all the producers I had from Steve Harvey's Big Time and gave them jobs. If I understood my business, America's Got Talent would belong to me.”

TY YOUNG CONFIRMS SHE SPLIT FROM MIMI FAUST: After being spotted with a mystery woman, Ty Young confirmed that she and Mimi Faust have called off their engagement for a second time. Young shared a quote that read, “Sometimes you need them fallouts to see what people been holding in.” She captioned the post, “Normally things happen in silence. But since we’re here. You can’t cheat when you’re single and I guess you can’t have friends either.”