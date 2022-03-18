Hollywood Quick Hits: Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes & More!

Getty Images

KANDI BURRUSS SPEAKS ON HER ISSUES WITH NENE LEAKES: During an interview with TMZ's It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, Kandi Burruss spoke on her issues with NeNe Leakes. She said, “I don’t know what her problem is with me. I’ve seen her say all kinds of stuff. This right here pissed me the f–k off … when she said somewhere calling me a ‘c–n’ or something. That right there, that’s when I was like, ‘OK, you know what …'” Burruss thinks Leakes’ “negative” comments toward her circle back to Leakes’ departure from 'RHOA.' She said, “I didn’t do nothing to her, and that’s the crazy thing. I think she was having her own issues with the network, right? And that was very public or whatever. But I don’t know if because I have a better relationship with them she had negative things to say about me.”

JOSELINE HERNANDEZ BALlISTIC BEATS RELEASES STATEMENT ON 'JOSELINE'S CABARET' ALTERCATION: Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats released a statement regarding the altercation with Amber Ali on Joseline's Zeus show “Joseline's Cabaret.” The statement said that they were sad about the allegations against them and that the show was “created on the foundation of female empowerment.” They continued to speak and show their support for Zeus’ message speaking against bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, but said, “We strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night. There is footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious.” Meanwhile, Amber Ali also released a statement, saying, “We are very saddened by the events that occurred during the taping of Joseline’s Cabaret reunion show yesterday. The acts that occurred are horrific, unacceptable, and far removed from any notion of female empowerment. It is neither permissible nor entertaining to be the subject of intentional acts of violence, irrespective of the gender of the perpetrator committing these acts. The network should ensure the safety and security of its cast members, which warrants the degree of care necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or harm.”

BRITTNEY GRINER PLEADS NOT GIULTY TO DRUG CHARGES IN MOSCOW: WNBA star Brittney Griner has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in Moscow and she will reportedly remain in jail for another two months. Russian state news agency TASS reported, “The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of U.S. citizen (Griner) until May 19.” As previously reported, Griner has been held in the Russian jail since February after she was arrested over vaporizer cartridges containing THC oil found in her carry-on luggage at an airport.