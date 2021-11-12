Hollywood Quick Hits: Kenya Moore & Jeannie Mai!

PRPhotos.com

KENYA MOORE SUPPORTS NENE LEAKES RETURNING TO 'RHOA': In an interview with Page Six, Kenya Moore said that she supports NeNe Leakes returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. She said, “I do think that she has a very interesting story to tell now, especially with the unfortunate passing of her husband Gregg Leakes.” She continued, “If it were up to her fans, they would say, ‘Absolutely yes, bring her back.’ She was a viable cast member for many, many years. She’s one of the OGs and you can’t take that away from the franchise.” On where she stands with NeNe, Kenya said, “I think that we’re in a decent place. I did go to Gregg’s repast and I did think that we had gotten to a place where we felt better about each other and the relationship.”

JEANNIE MAI SAYS PREGNANCY SEX IS AMAZING: Jeannie Mai has opened up about her sex life with husband Jeezy. In a new YouTube video, Jeannie said that she didn't have a sex drive in her first trimest but now that she is in her second trimester, “the party is on. It’s back and poppin’. … Everything is good in that department. I love it.” She continued and revealed her favorite sex position, saying, “One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face and he gets to play. Like, he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts.” She added, “I credit him. I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there. You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly’? But making it all — like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!' I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”