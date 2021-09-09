Hollywood Quick Hits: Kenya Moore, Raven Symone & More!

PRPhotos.com

KENYA MOORE ATTENDED GREGG LEAKES' 'CELEBRATION OF LIFE': Kenya Moore was one of the several Real Housewives of Atlanta stars that attended the Celebration of Life for Gregg Leakes, who died of colon cancer last week. Kenya posted a photo of herself alongside Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille. She captioned it, “#RIHGregg “We will never forget your kindness."

RAVEN SYMONE DECLINED MAKING RAVEN'S HOME CHARACTER A LESBIAN: Raven Symone has revealed why she decided to turned down making her Raven's Home character Raven Baxter a lesbian. During an interview with the Pride podcast, Raven said, “You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no. And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.” She continued, “There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.'”

NATALIA BRYANT OPENS UP ABOUT HER BOND WITH KOBE BRYANT: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant is on the cover of Teen Vogue. She discussed bonding with her dad in 2019 over a Star Wars midnight showing, saying, “He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about Star Wars too. It was so much fun.” She continued, “I love talking about my dad. It‘s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.” She also talked about her childhood, saying, “Growing up, my parents made it as normal as possible. Thank God they did. It’s not, Oh she’s Natalia Bryant, she’s Kobe Bryant’s daughter. A lot of times they saw me as ‘She’s just Nani.’”

NICK CANNON SAYS 'GOD WILLING' HE WILL HAVE MORE KIDS: Nick Cannon has revealed whether or not he plans to have more children. Cannon recently welcomed his seventh child Zen Cannon. He told TMZ, “God willing, man, you see. If God sees it that way then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

VENUS WILLIAMS IS IN NO RUSH TO HAVE KIDS: Although she is 41, Venus Williams isn't worried about her biological clock ticking. She said in a recent interview, “I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me.“ She continued, “They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.'”