Hollywood Quick Hits: Kenya Moore, Van Jones & More!

PRPhotos.com

KENYA MOORE AND KARRUECHE TRAN JOINING THE CAST OF 'DWTS': According to The Jasmine Brand, RHOA star Kenya Moore and actress Karrueche Tran are set to join the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. Other celebs that are rumored to be joining the show are actress Fran Drescher, Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lesseps, and former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. It was previously announced that entertainer JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee will officially be a part of the upcoming season. Tyra Banks will return as host. ‘Dancing With The Stars’ will reportedly premiere on Sept. 20th 2021, on ABC.

VAN JONES SAYS KIM KARDASHIAN DATING RUMORS WERE 'ABSURD': During an interview with Page Six, Van Jones talked about the rumors that he was dating Kim Kardashian. He said, “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd,” Jones told the outlet, clearly not feeling the need to hold back any longer.” He added, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

P-VALLEY STAR TYLER LEPLEY RUMORED TO BE DATING MIRACLE WATTS: According to B. Scott, P Valley star Tyler Lepley is rumored to be dating Miracle Watts — who is actually his love interest on the upcoming second season of P- Valley. The site reported that Lepley recently ended his relationship with longtime fiancé/ ICM agent and the mother of his two children, April King. Tyler and Miracle are said to have started their relationship back in June. Sources say he told April that he didn't want to be with her anymore and that he was moving out.

SAFAREE DENIES BEING A DEADBEAT DAD: Love & Hip-Hop star Safaree Samuels has denied that he is a deadbeat dad. His estranged wife Erica Mena has accused him of partying and sleeping with other women while their newborn son, Legend, was in the NICU. Safaree said, “I’m sick of this fake a** narrative too like I’m a dead beat. I don’t want a Treat for being with my kids but don’t act like I’m not with my kids becuz y’all don’t see it. My kids live in a mansion and that’s because of me! I’m with them all the time!” He continued, “I don’t need or want sympathy from anybody but b4 you wonder about how my relationship with my kids are just know that they are on their way to a great childhood. Y’all believe this tv sh*t if you want, but a lot of y’all don’t have common sense so I get it but damn.”