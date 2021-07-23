Hollywood Quick Hits: Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon & More!

PRPhotos.com

KEVIN HART PUTS NICK CANNON'S PHONE NUMBER ON BILLBOARDS: Kevin Hart pranked his friend Nick Cannon by putting his phone number up on Billboards in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. Kevin posted pics of the Billboards, along with the caption, “Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY." He continued, "If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop ?????? GOTCHA BACK B*TCH #PRANKWARS.” On his Instagram Story, Cannon appeared to take calls from strangers who dialed the phone number, saying that his phone “won’t stop ringing” and he “hates” Hart for it.

MICHAEL BLACKSON PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND LIVE ON THE RADIO: During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Michael Blackson proposed to his girlfriend Rada. During the interview, he spoke on how much he loved Rada and asked her to come into the room. Blackson then started digging around in his bag to pull out an engagement ring. Blackson then got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend. He said, “Rada I love you. Will you marry me?” Rada replied, “yes”, before screaming, “Bye side b-tches, yes!”

VH1 REBOOTS 'THE SURREAL LIFE': VH1 has announced that they are bringing back The Surreal Life this fall. The show will feature singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, singer August Alsina, pro wrestler CJ Perry, former NBA star Dennis Rodman, actor Frankie Muniz, actress Kim Coles, YouTube star Manny MUA and porn actress Stormy Daniels.