Hollywood Quick Hits: Kevin Hart & Wendy Williams!

KEVIN AND ENIKO HART ARE EXPECTING BABY NUMBER TWO: Kevin Hart's wife Eniko is pregnant with their second child. She posted a photo of her baby bump, along with the caption, “baby #2,” adding “in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!" Kevin commented with tons of emojis including a disco man, claps, muscles, and fire. The duo welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, in 2017. Kevin has two children Hendricks and Heaven from a previous marriage.

WENDY WILLIAMS IS ABSTAINING FROM SEX DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: During her new show Wendy @ Home on her YouTube channel, Wendy Williams revealed that she plans to abstain during sex during the coronavirus pandemic. Wendy discussed a recent conversation she had with Dr. Oz about having sex amid the coronavirus. She said, "When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, ‘Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about having relations?' Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I’m not thinking about that. I don’t want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?” She said that Dr. Oz advised her to abstain from sex for now. She said,“He ended up saying, ‘You know what? Hold out. It’ll be over soon.'”