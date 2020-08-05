Hollywood Quick Hits: Kevin Hart & Zonnique Pullins!

PRPhotos.com

KEVIN HART DEFENDS ELLEN DEGENERES: Kevin Hart took to social media to defend his friend Ellen DeGeneres amid accusations of racism and discrimination among the staff at her show. Kevin said in an Instagram video, “It’s crazy to see my friend go through what she’s going through publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f*cking planet. She has treated my family with respect from day one.” He added, “I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another…this hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon.” After receiving backlash for his support for Ellen and he silence towards Nick Cannon during his recent scandal, Kevin responded with a video, saying that Nick was at his house every day when he was going through it.

ZONNIQUE PULLINS IS EXPECTING HER FIRST CHILD: Zonnique Pullins, the daughter of Tameka "Tiny" Harris and the step daughter of T.I. and star of T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle, is expectng her first child with boyfriend Badhunta Izzy. According to People, Zonnique is 5 months pregnant. She said, “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!” Zonnique also talked about how her pregnancy has been going. She said, “With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard.' I never really had morning sickness.”