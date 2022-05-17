Hollywood Quick Hits: Kevin Samuels, Jamal Bryant & More!

JAMAL BRYANT APOLOGIZES FOR KJEVIN SAMUELS COMMENTS: Jamal Bryant has apologized for the comments he made about Kevin Samuels. Not long after Samuels' death, Pastor Bryant said, “How can a man say that you are of low value after 35? How can a man say that you do not have the level of traction of a high powered man when that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral.” Bryant apologized, saying, “'Benjamin Franklin once said, “the best way to mess up an apology is to add an excuse.' I extend my deepest condolences and apologies to Kevin Samuels’ family and friends. Thank you to all who purposed to jeep me accountable. We grow from mistakes and birth maturity. Humility will always defeat arrogance. We grow as we go!”

JUDGE GRANTS PROTECTIVE ORDER FOR MOTHER OF RAJON RONDO'S CHILDREN AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY PULLED A GUN OUT ON HER: According to TMZ, Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on Ashley Bachelor and threatened to kill her during an altercation while the children were present. The incident occured on May 11th in Louisville, Kentucky when Rajon got upset about Ashley asking their son to separate laundry while playing a video game with his father. Rajon became so upset he ripped the game console out of the wall in front of the child and began smashing everything from a teacup to outdoor lights and trash cans. Ashley claims that the children were upset so she tried to “deescalate” the situation. However, that’s when Rajon allegedly told her, “You’re dead.” The Cleveland Cavalier player left home and returned 15 minutes later, banging on the back door and window with his gun. A judge has approved the protective order that has ordered Rondo to temporarily stay at least 500 feet away from Ashley and their children. In addition Ashley has been awarded temporary custody of the two children and Rondon has also been ordered to temporarily turn over his firearms to the court.