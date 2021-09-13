Hollywood Quick Hits: Kim Kardashian, Michael K. Williams & More!

PRPhotos.com

KIM KARDASHIAN IS COVERED FROM HEAD TO TOE IN LEATHER: Kim Kardashian had social media talking when she arrived in NYC last week covered in a head to toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga, which included a trench coat with matching gloves, pants, stiletto boots with a face mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.

‘THE WIRE’ CREATOR DAVID SIMON REMEMBERS MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS: The Wire creator David Simon wrote a tribute to actor Michael K. Williams. Williams played “Omar Little” on The Wire. In an op-ed published in the New York Times on Sunday (September 12th), the writer-producer said, “To be honest, I misread the man from the start. And it was my writing partner, Ed Burns, who had first spotted Mike’s read for Omar on a tape of two dozen New York auditions a year earlier. ‘There’s this one guy on there with this amazing scar all the way down his face, and his presence is just extraordinary. Take a look."” Simon continued, “He gave us an astounding gift — an act of faith from a magnificent actor who could have played his hand very differently.” He continued, “Mike bent his beautiful mind to a task that even the best writers and show runners often avoidHe thought about the whole story, the whole of the work. Perhaps more than any in that talented cast, I came to trust Mike to speak publicly to our drama and its purposes, to take personal pride in all that we were trying, however improbably, to build.”

RUSSELL WESTBROOK AND KID CUDI ROCK SKIRTS FOR NYFW: NBA star Russell Westbrook and rapper Kid Cudi made statements at Fashion Week when they decided to wear skirts. Russell Westbrook posted photos of himself wearing a skirt underneath a cardigan sweater. He also rocked blue hair. Cudi wore a traditional skirt under a Nirvana long sleeve t-shirt. Cudi also wore blue hair.

ERICA MENA AND SAFAREE SPOTTED TOGETHER: Erica Mena was spotted getting close to estranged husband Safaree. The two were spotted hanging out with Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Hollywood linked up over the weekend. Erica was also spotted tongue kissing L&HH:NY star Amina Buddafly and grinding on another man.

BLACK INK CREW’S CAESAR ALLEGEDLY ROBBED FOR HIS JEWELRY WHILE IN ATLANTA: Black Ink crew star Ceasar Emanuel was allegedly robbed in Atlanta on Friday (September 10th). A video has gone viral of a masked robber admitted to taking the reality tv star’s chains. He said on the video, “This Ceaser’s shi*nigga! Ole Black Ink n*gga, the Black Ink Crew. He knows what the f*ck going on! Tell him to come tap in. I’m on the West side if you want your sh*t back!” It has also been reported that the robbery took place because the tattoo artist did not check in with a particular gang while in Atlanta.

JHONNI BLAZE IS ALIVE AND WELL: According to The Neighborhood Talk, reality star Jhonni Blaze is alive and well after concerning the public with an Instagram post last week. Jhonni Blaze wrote, “S*** don't make Sense how much pain I can f****** consume. Sh*t be on the edge for me and tonight I'm done y'all won. I won't leave no memories cus y'all didn’t care to leave genuine ones with me! I'm tired see how it's feels when im gone. They laughed at my hurt [email protected] my feelings and played! people think having mental issues is to be laughed at and to down you let's see you laugh when I'm dead.” Friend and 21 Savage's manager, Mega Meezy claimed that Jhonni Blaze had been missing for several days and asked his followers to disclose any information in regards to her whereabouts. Jhonni is reportedly “fine” and taking a “mental health break.”