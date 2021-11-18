Hollywood Quick Hits: Kim Kardashian & Tami Roman!

PRPhotos.com

KIM KARDASHIAN AND J. COLE PLEAD WITH OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR TO STOP JULIUS JONES EXECUTION: Kim Kardashian and rapper J. Cole took to social media to plead with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to stop Julius Jones' execution. Jones was found guilty of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell and Jones has denied that he is responsible for the killing. It has also been argued that the true murderer set him up. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing. Today Julius' family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now." J. Cole later retweeted Kim's tweets and added, "Read this please. Then share. oklahoma is a day away from executing a man. The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed. with 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn’t acted." The rapper also reshared a flyer telling the public how to advocate for Jones. Julius Jones is slated for execution today (November 18th).

TAMI ROMAN GAVE HER HUSBAND PERMISSION TO HAVE A CHILD WITH ANOTHER WOMAN: During an interview with The Real, Tami Roman revealed that she told her husband Reggie Youngblood that he could have a child with another woman since it's not the best time to have a child since her career is going so well and she is now 51 years old. She said, “A baby for me right now, would just not be the thing to do… So, what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together.” She added, "It’s really about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child. And he does not have any children, so it’s really more for him than it is for me.” Tami revealed that Reggie has declined taking her up on her offer.