Hollywood Quick Hits: Kobe Bryant & Jeannie Mai!

KOBE AND GIANNA BRYANT STATUE ERECTED AT SITE OF HELICOPTER CRASH: On the two year anniversary of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant's death, a statue of the two was at the site of the helicopter crash that took their lives. According to TMZ, the bronze statues, were created by Dan Medina. At the base of the statue, it read, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.” The names of all nine victims of the January 26th, 2020 helicopter crash were also written on the bottom. The piece was at the location temporary but Medina hopes that the city will build a larger version to honor Kobe and GiGi.

JEANNIE MAI REVEALS THE SEX OF BABY MONACO: Jeannie Mai has revealed that her and Jeezy's newborn is a baby girl. Jeannie called into The Real to tell her co-hosts the news. Co-host Adrienne Bailon said, “I knew it! I really wanted you to have a girl. I don’t know why.” Mai responded, “We talked about it. We talked about bonding with a girl and the choices of fashion for a girl and all the things that we love being a woman, so I get it. Adrienne, I totally thought of you. We were shocked. Everyone thought it was a boy.”On naming the baby Monaco, Jeannie said, “We literally said, ‘If it’s a girl, do you know how badass she’s gonna be rolling into a room? Like, “Hi, Monaco Mai Jenkins.”‘ We just love it. People thought that because the name ends in an ‘O,’ it was a boy, and we were like, ‘We don’t feel like Jeannie is straightforward."” She added, “I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head the moment I put this little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai … and all the things I didn’t learn as a little girl that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now. … Raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I feel chosen. It’s emotional.”