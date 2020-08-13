Hollywood Quick Hits: Kobe Bryant, Michael B. Jordan & More!

PRPhotos.com

ORANGE COUNTY DECLARES AUGUST 24TH KOBE BRYANT DAY: Orange County Board chairwoman Michelle Steel has announced that Kobe Bryant Day will be on August 24th. Steel said in a statement, “He was a treasured member of our community who inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up.” Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner added, “Kobe Bryant’s life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn. Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcome. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.”(TMZ)

MALE PUBLICIST CLAIMS MICHAEL B. JORDAN HIT ON HIM: Amir Yass, a publicist who has worked with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and The Kardahians, has claimed that actor Michael B. Jordan once hit on him. In an interview with Juicy Scoop's Heather McDonald, Amir said that Jordan actually tried to kiss him while he worked as his house assistant. He said, “He’d walk around his house and I was the house assistant at that time, so I was helping him move and he’d walk around in boxers and no shirt.” He continued, “He’d flirt with me, he’d flirt with everyone in the office–he just flirted with the wall–he was such a flirt.” He then added, “I was in his closet and he was just like…he was like…’are we gonna kiss?'” He then said that Michael allegedly said that he just likes to “josh around.” Amir said that nothing happened and he is not trying to “out anyone” but he said that “there was a vibe between us that goes beyond sexuality”. (Shade Room)

WENDY WILLIAMS AND EX KEVIN HUNTER SELLS NEW JERSEY MANSION FOR $1.475 MILLION: Wendy Williams and her ex husband Kevin Hunter sold the New Jersey home they once shared. The home was originally listed a year ago for $1.8 million, but closed at $1.475 million. A source close to Wendy told E! Online, “Unfortunately, she had to take a loss but she is really just happy to move forward with her life. She could not be more excited to get back to work.” The source continued, “She's like a new woman these days,” the source adds. “Wendy is feeling healthy and really happy. This whole ordeal behind her is giving her a new lease on life.” (E! Online)