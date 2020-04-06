Hollywood Quick Hits: Kobe Bryant, Oprah & More!

PRPhotos.com

KOBE BRYANT INDUCTED INTO THE BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME: Kobe Bryant has been inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, class of 2020. His wife Vanessa Bryant has spoken out on the honor, saying, ["It's an incredible accomplishment and honor. We're extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to being here."] SOUNDCUE (:23 OC . . . to being here)

OPRAH AND STEDMAN REUNITE!: Oprah Winfrey has reunited with longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham after a 14 day quarantine. Stedman had been staying in O's guest house after returning from a business trip two week back. In a video posted online, Stedman said, “I’m free. Thank God Almighty I’m free at last.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE WOULD 'DEMOLISH' SISTER KOURTNEY IF THEY GOT INTO A FIGHT: Khloe Kardashian was live-tweeting during last week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where her sisters Kim and Kourtney threw hands. Khloe tweeted that it would have been a different story if she were the one fighting with Kourtney. She wrote, “I would demolish Kourts a** lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day #KUWTK."

‘RHOA’ REUNION WILL BE FILMED ONLINE: The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion will be filmed online. Kandi Burruss revealed the news during an Instagram Live chat, saying that producers reached out to the ladies with details about the reunion show. Burruss also revealed that there was drama in the group chat among the ladies, saying, “Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would’ve thought it had been a reunion on the text messages. I said, ‘Damn! Can y’all save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket.’ It’s a mess!”

WENDY WILLIAMS IS COMING BACK TO TV: The Wendy Williams Show is returning to TV today (April 6th). Wendy will film the show from her home. She announced the news on Instagram, saying, “I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same, but starting Monday I’m very excited to get back to all of you.” She added, "There’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other! Stay safe! I love you for watching! See you Monday!”