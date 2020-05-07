Hollywood Quick Hits: Kobe Bryant, Tracee Ellis Ross & More!

PRPhotos.com

AFTER KOBE'S DEATH, PROPOSED BILL MAKES IT ILLEGAL TO SHARE CRIME SCENE IMAGES: Three month after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, a California lawmaker wants to make it a crime for law enforcement officers to take unauthorized photographs of those killed in accidents and crimes. According to TMZ, California Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) has introduced legislation that would make it a misdemeanor with punishment of up to a year in jail and as much as $5,000 in fines for a first responder to use a smartphone or other device to photograph a deceased person for any purpose other than official law enforcement business.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS IS HAPPILY SINGLE BUT STILL WANTS LOVE: In a recent interview, Tracee Ellis Ross admitted that although she is happily single, she still wants love. She explained, “People misinterpret being happily single as not wanting to be in a relationship. Of course I want to be in a relationship, but what am I going to do? Spend all the time that I’m not [in one] moping around? No. I’m going to live my life to the fullest and I’m going to be happy right here, where I am.”

TIFFANY HADDISH WOULD NEVER SLEEP WITH ANYONE FOR FAME: In a recent interview, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she is happy that her talent got her where she is and she never had to sleep with anyone to get to where she is today. She explained, "It’s a lot of men out here mad at me right now. It's a lot of dudes that used to tell me unless you f**k me you not gonna get here unless you my girl it’s me that’s gonna walk you through the door. And I’m like no it’s God walking me in the door. You don’t walk me in no door.”

REPORT: PASTOR JAMAL H. BRYANT WELCOMES A SON?: According to Instagram Blog The Black Socialites, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant of New birth Baptist Church, welcomes a baby with a church parishoner. Pastor Jamal is currently dating his ex-wife Gizelle. Gizelle and Pastor Jamal were married from 2002-2009 and they split after he fathered a child outside of their marriage. Then in 2016, Bryant admitted that he had a sexual relationship with another church parishioner Latoya Shawntee Odom, 34, who gave birth to their son, John Karston Bryant.