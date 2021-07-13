Hollywood Quick Hits: Kyle Massey, Stephen A. Smith & More!

JUDGE ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR KYLE MASSEY: According to The New York Daily News, a judge issued an arrest warrant for ex-Disney star Kyle Massey after missing his arraignment hearing regarding the inappropriate communication with a minor allegation against him. Massey failed to appear in a Seattle courtroom to face the felony count and possibly enter his plea, so a judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest. Prosecutors say that Massey was 27 years old back in December 2018 and January 2019 when he allegedly targeted a 13-year-old girl with sexually explicit material via Snapchat. Meanwhile, Massey’s lawyer Lee Hutton reportedly told TMZ that his client never received a summons and that several phone calls to the King County prosecutor’s office went unanswered.

STEPHEN A. SMITH APOLOGIZES FOR 'INSENSITIVE & REGRETTABLE' REMARKS ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI: ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith has apologized for his "insensitive and regrettable" remarks about Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Smith sppke on Ohtani's inability to speak English, saying, "I don't think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying." He later clarified, "In the United States, all I was saying is that, when you're a superstar, if you could speak the English language, guess what, that's going to make it that much easier, less challenging to promote the sport." He continued, "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community — and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself. As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more. Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it's on me, and me alone!" He called Ohtani "one of the brightest stars in all of sports" and continued to admit that he "screwed up." Smith spoke out against the violence that has been perpetrated against Asian communities and called his remarks "insensitive and regrettable."

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER TO HOST 2021 EMMY AWARDS: Cedric The Entertainer is set to host the 2021 Emmy Awards in front of a live audience. According to People, he said in a statement, “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards." He continued, "Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people.” He added, “I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year." This year’s ceremony will also feature a limited in-person live audience of nominees and their guests. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on Sep. 19th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

'NIGHT COURT' STAR CHARLIE ROBINSON DEAD AT 75: According to The New York Post, Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac on “Night Court,” has died at the age of 75. Robinson died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles from a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer. In addition to Night Court, Robins was known for his roles as Sergeant Jeffries in “Hart of Dixie” and Don Robinson in “This Is Us.” He also appeared as a guest in smaller roles in shows such as “NCIS,” “House” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and played various theater roles, such as Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman.” He is survived by his wife and fellow actor Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.