Hollywood Quick Hits: LaLa Anthony & Amara La Negra!

LALA ANTHONY SAYS SHE WANTS TO DATE SOMEONE WHO IS 'CHILL & EASY': During a recent interview, LaLa Anthony says she wants to date someone "chill and easy" following separation from Carmelo Anthony. She said that her dream guy is someone that is “chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality.”When asked when will she start officially dating again La La replied, “We’ll see what happens.”

AMARA LA NEGRA IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS: After announcing that he suffered a miscarriage, Amara La Negra has announced that she is now pregnant with twins. She told People In Espanol that she found out while filming Love & Hip-Hop back in August. She explained,"I felt so nauseous that I thought the food was making me sick," she said. "My woman's intuition told me: 'Do a pregnancy test'. I did the test, and it came back positive." She continued, "I was nervous. The first thing I thought about was in my work and my projects, having to tell my mom: 'My life is going to change!' I'm not going to lie, it took me like two days to process everything that had just happened. I started to cheer myself up because at the beginning [I felt] a lot of fear."