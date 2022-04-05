Hollywood Quick Hits: LaLa Anthony, Meagan Good & More!

PRPhotos.com

LALA ANTHONY CATCHES THE BOUQUET AT NATURI NAUGHTON'S WEDDING: LaLa Anthony was the lucky lady who caught the bouquet at Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis' wedding this past weekend. LaLa revealed the news on social media, saying, “Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??” She added, “WE OOUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH?” the mother of one continued, soaking up the joyous moment. “Somebody tell me what we doing?!!!!”

IS MEAGAN GOOD DATING BATTLE RAPPER DIZASTER?: There's a rumor going around that Meagan Good is dating battle rapper Dizaster. Months back, Meagan and DeVon Franklin announced that they were getting a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Sources close to both Meagan, 40, and Dizaster, 37, tell MTO News that the two are smitten with each other and met at a gym in L.A.

B. SIMONE CALLS OUT FAN WHO TOOK PHOTO OF HER DURING MALL SHOOTING: B. Simone was at a mall in Norfolk, VA when a shooting occured and a fan decided to take that moment to sneak a photo of her a post it online. The person posted the pic, along with the caption, “And guess who locked in the back of H&M with me. B Simone face palm emoji I swear I bet she don't wanna come back to Norfolk anymore…. cousin redacted name got a good snap shot for us lol yeah he back here too face palm emoji.” B. Simone responded to the photo, saying, “The fact that people think it's okay and 'normal' to take pictures of you and post without asking is mind blowing face palm emoji. Sneaky ****…. We literally running for our lives running from bullets and someone goes 'are you B.Simone can we take a pic'… that's weird AF.” Reports say that three women were shot at the mall. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were rushed to the hospital.