Hollywood Quick Hits: LaLa Anthony & Zaya Wade!

IS LALA ANTHONY DATING HER 'BMF' CO-STAR DA'VINCHI: LaLa Anthony is rumored to be dating her 26-year-old BMF co-star Da'Vinchi. GossipOfTheCity posted the two holding hands at an undisclosed location.

ZAYA WADE SPEAKS ON HATEFUL COMMENTS SHE FACED AFTER COMING OUT AS TRANS: During an interview with People, Zaya Wade opened up about hateful comments she faced after coming out as trans. The 14-year-old said, “As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all. That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it.” She also spoke on advice that her stepmother Gabrielle Union told her, saying, “Her telling me that not everyone in the world and in the media is going to be truthful about what you look like. I don't have to believe everything they say. The only thing I have to believe is what I feel and what beauty means to me,” she continues. “I think focusing on inner beauty is the most important.”