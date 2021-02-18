Hollywood Quick Hits: Larsa Pippen & More!

LARSA PIPPEN OPENS UP ABOUT DATING MALIK BEASLEY: During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa Pippen opened up about dating married NBA player Malik Beasley. She said, “We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting. I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you.” She continued, “I Googled them when I first met him — they weren't together. They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn't thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn't the ideal situation way before me.”

SAGE THE GEMINI POSTED VIDEO WITH EX SUPA CENT'S BEST FRIEND TOKYO VANITY: Sage The Gemini was dragged on social media after posting a video with his ex Supa Cent's best friend Tokyo Vanity. Supa later responded to the video, saying, “I can tell he never been slapped by a Nola b*tch before. He trying to insinuate something but I’ll wake the whole city up for playing with me. Let’s get it. exclamation marks emoji.” Tokyo responded as well, saying, “You know you dead ass wrong for posting that post because you knew what the world was going to think. And if I’m really, really your friend, you wouldn’t have played with my character like that because you knew what the world was gon think. And second of all, don’t play with my friend like that.” Sage responded, saying, “Naw honestly we just had a big ass heart to heart about you for standing up for yo people and I wanted to give you a shout out if Anybody really know me tok they know us as best friends you posted this before and I posted it before I put this on my daughters heart beat if I’m lying take my life now idek how this came to be crazy like this.”