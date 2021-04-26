Hollywood Quick Hits: LeBron James, Claudia Jordan & More!

PRPhotos.com

LEBRON JAMES REACTS TO AN OHIO BAR OWNER REFUSING TO PLAY NBA GAMES BECAUSE OF HIS CONTROVERSIAL TWEET: LeBron James has responded to a Cincinnati, Ohio bar owner who said that they refused to play any NBA games at his establishment until James is “expelled” from the league. The refusal is seemingly in response to James’ now deleted Tweet regarding the police shooting of Ma’khia Bryant. On Wednesday (April 21), James shared a photo of officer, Nicholas Reardon, who fatally shot Bryant, along with the caption “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” ‘Linnie’s Pub’ owner, Jay Linneman took to Facebook and wrote, “If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James been expelled from the NBA.” LeBron responded, “Aww Damn. I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”

CLAUDIA JORDAN DENIES KANYE WEST TRIED TO HOOK UP WITH HER WHILE HE WAS WITH KIM KARDASHIAN: Claudia Jordan has denied that Kanye West tried to talk to her while he was with Kim Kardashian. During an interview on the Domenick Nati show, when asked if she would consider dating Kanye since he and Kim were getting a divorce. He said, “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you. He tried years ago. Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I told you that whole story. … I met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And uh, Girl code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.” After she started trending, Claudia cleared up her comments, saying, “I’d really appreciate it y’all stopped lying on me for clicks. I NEVER said that s**t. No more interviews with unknowns trying to make a name for themselves with click bait!” She continued, “For the last time- Kanye NEVER tried to get with me, hit on me or flirt with me while married to Kim! Fake NEWs!” Claudia laer apologized to Kanye and Kim.

TISHA CAMPBELL AND TICHINA ARNOLD SAYS A ‘MARTIN’ REBOOT ISN’T LIKELY TO HAPPEN: Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold says that a Martin reboot probably won’t happen. During an interview with Tamron Hall, Arnold said, “It’s something that we wanted to happen. It’s something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not going to happen. Not unless it’s an animation.” She added, “Tisha brought up a great idea to do animation of it. But I would say a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast. Now, we may be able to have a rebirth.” Campbell added, “Or a reunion.” Arnold said that the reboot won’t happen because “Tommy is no longer with us. This show is never going to be the same, it’s never and some things are best left alone.”

PETER GUNZ AND CISCO ROSADO GETS INTO FIGHT AT PRESS CONFERENCE FOR BOXING MATCH: Reports say that Love & Hip-Hop: New York stars Peter Gunz and Cisco Rosado got into a fight at a press conference for their upcoming boxing match this past weekend. According to Bossip, at the event, Peter could be heard telling Cisco, “Listen man, at the end of the day we brothers,” and then said, “It’s an easy five for me,” before he threw a quick punch at Cisco. Deb Antney — who was at the press conference, later told the crowd that the fight wasn’t stage, saying, “This is not a scene for Love n Hip-hop. I was confused also but @petergunz174 swung on @cisco_rosado not acting for tv this was real as hell.”