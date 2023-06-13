Hollywood Quick Hits: LeBron James, John Amos & More!

PRPhotos.com

YESJULZ DENIES HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH LEBRON JAMES: YesJulz has denied rumors that she had an affair with LeBron James. The Influencer shared a clip on social media denying ever sleeping with James, saying, “I have never in my entire life been alone with LeBron James, period. There is nothing that ever went on there. Clearly, we were friends. I was working in Miami. I was one of the most popular party promoters and throwers in Miami… I started working with them through Maverick Carter, shoutout to Mav, and so I was around and they supported me. And obviously, do you think that somebody that’s married would tweet and take pictures with and be around and bring somebody that they’re doing something with around their family and wife?” She added, “I did not f*ck with LeBron. I have the utmost respect for Savannah. Love her. I think she’s amazing. They have a beautiful family and I’m really f***ing tired of this stain being put on my name.”

JOHN AMOS REMAINS HOSPITALIZED: According to BScott, 83-year-old actor John Amos has been hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee since May. His daughter has claime that he is being abused, which has resulted in an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. A press release stated, “Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office.” The statement continued, “We take allegations of crimes very seriously. We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime,” continued the release. “We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”

FORMER 'LOVE & HIP-HOP: ATLANTA' STAR ARIANE DAVIS ARRESTED IN NYC: According to TMZ, former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Ariane Davis was arrested in New York City on a domestic violence charge. A source said that cops were called to an NYC hotel where Ariane and a woman were staying. When cops arrived, they found the woman with scratches on her face, neck, and cheek. She says they resulted from an argument that turned physical. The woman refused medical treatment but cops arrested Ariane for misdemeanor domestic assault.