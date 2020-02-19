Hollywood Quick Hits: LeBron James, Jordyn Woods & More!

PRPhotos.com

LEBRON JAMES TO RELEASE HIS FIRST CHILDREN'S BOOK THIS SUMMER: Yesterday (February 18th), HarperCollins Publishers announced a two book deal with LeBron James. The NBA star is set to release his first children's book in August called I PROMISE. He said in a statement, “Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. I PROMISE is powerful in that way and I can’t wait for people to read it.”Illustrated by Nina Mata, I PROMISE is described as “a lively and inspiring picture book that reminds us that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.”

JORDYN WOODS SAYS SHE IS DONE APOLOGIZING TO KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON: According to The Jasmine Brand, a source close to Jordyn Woods says that she won't be apologizing to Khloe Kardashian about the Tristan Thompson scandal. The source said, “Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is. She said what she had to say.” On what Jordyn has been up to since the scandal, the source said, “She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up. She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

RHOA'S THE COOKIE LADY OPENS UP ABOUT TANYA SAM CONFRONTATION: In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, The Cookie Lady aka Shiana White, has opened up about her confrontation with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam. White has claimed that Sam's fiance Paul Judge flirted with her when they met. White later went to brunch with Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Tanya and told Tanya what happened. Tanya didn't really see what the big deal was. On how she feels about her portrayal on the show, White said, “I know myself and who I am at the beginning and end of the day. I also know what it takes to make a successful reality show and they have to edit to bring the drama and keep ratings.” On the backlash she's receive, she said, “I grew up in South Central LA so I can handle the hate….Some of it is funny…I don’t regret ANYTHING EVER!” On Tanya's nonchalant reaction, she said she felt that Paul's interaction with her was “inappropriate and a bit disrespectful … seeing he has a whole package at home all wrapped up tight!”She added that she wishes Sam “would’ve had an open mind about it, seeing as how I was invited to tell her, I’m sure it made her respond how she has.”

LARK VOORHIES WAS HURT BY 'SAVED BY THE BELL' REBOOT SNUB: Saved By the Bell star Lark Voorhies revealed that she was hurt when she wasn't asked to appear on the Saved By The Bell reboot. She told Dr. Oz, “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members’ events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.” She continued, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.” She also opened up about her mental health struggles. Back in 2012, Voorhies' mom revealed that her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder but that was a misdiagnosis. Voorhies told Dr. Oz that she struggles with “many competing voices” in her head. She said, “Then when you have that, it’s like why I have this one. So you come up with another one for yourself because I got this from myself and it just goes on and on.”