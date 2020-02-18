Hollywood Quick Hits: Lupita Nyong’o Nikita Pearl Waligwa & More!

PRPhotos.com

LUPITA NYONG'O REMEMBERS UGANDAN ACTRESS NIKITA PEARL WALIGWA: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, a young actress from Uganda who starred in Disney’s Queen of Katwe has died. She was only 15. According to Complex, the actress was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in 2016. Her breakout role in the 2016 film Queen of Katwe told the real-life story of Phiona Mutesi, who started playing chess at nine-years-old. Actress Lupita Nyong'o expressed her condolences on Instagram, saying, “It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul.”

IS JENNIFER WILLIAMS DATING RICK ROSS?: Is Jennifer Williams dating Rick Ross? According to HNHH, Ross' ex Briteady called out Williams for dating him. She posted on IG, “B*tches be at your crib for Christmas with your family then asking your hair Stylist for the same bob hairstyle then go fck on ur ex a month later #aintnogirlcodewoah.” She added, “Thirsty a** groupie b*tch… Shoulda left you a nappy headed ass b*tch. I’d @ her but @jenniferwilliams blocked me.”

BLACK MODEL REVEALS SHE WAS PRESSURED TO WEAR MONKEY EARS AND OVERSIZED LIPS AT NYFW: 25-year-old model Amy Lefevre has claimed that she was pressured to wear monkey ears and large red lips during a Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) show, which took place on February 7th during New York Fashion Week — but she refused. According to The New York Post, Lefevre was selected as one of the models for a special showcase which profiled the work of 10 alumni students from the school’s inaugural Master of Fine Arts class in Fashion Design. She saidm “I stood there almost ready to break down telling the staff that I felt incredibly uncomfortable with having to wear these pieces and that they were clearly racist. I was told that it was fine to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds.” She continued, “I was literally shaking. I could not control my emotions. My whole body was shaking. I have never felt like that in my life. People of color are struggling too much in 2020 for the promoters not to have vetted and cleared accessories for the shows.” The clothes were designed by Junkai Huang, a recent FIT graduate who is originally from China. The clothes were also said to highlight “ugly features of the body.”