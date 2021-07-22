Hollywood Quick Hits: Marla Gibbs, Maria Taylor & More!

MARLA GIBBS HAS MEDICAL SCARE DURING WALK OF FAME CEREMONY: Marla Gibbs is doing great after nearly faintnig during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday (July 20th). The 90 year old actress closed her eyes and stopped speaking mid speech. Her son rushed to the stage to hold her up. After she was given a chair, fans cheered from the audience. A rep for Marla told Entertainment Tonight that Gibbs was overcome by the heat during the ceremony, but she is now "doing great" and had a "great time at the after-party".

MARIA TAYLOR TO JOIN NBC SPORTS: NBA analyst Maria Taylor has parted ways with ESPN and will join NBC Sports. According to Uproxx, Taylor will join the company as soon as Friday for the start of their Olympic coverage from Tokyo. Taylor's exit comes after The New York Times published a story on controversial audio that leaked from reporter Rachel Nichols. Nichols was speaking against Taylor being named host of NBA countdown. In the clip, which dates back to July 2020, Nichols, who is white, alluded to Maria Taylor only landing the job because she’s black as the network attempts to improve its diversity. She said, “I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

KRISTEN SCOTT IS LEAVING 'BASKETBALL WIVES:LA': Kristen Scott has revealed that she is leaving Basketball Wives: LA after three seasons. Scott — who is married to former league coach Thomas Scott, joined the series during it's seventh season. A rep for Kristen said in a statement, “Kristen is very grateful for the opportunity she had with Basketball Wives. Currently, she is focusing on other endeavors, family and the launch of her Children’s book: BROCCOLI HAIR. To keep up with Kristen you can find her on Instagram at @mrskristenscott.”