Hollywood Quick Hits: Martin, Dave Chappelle + The Fat Joe Show!

'MARTIN' REUNION TRAILER DROPS: A trailer for Martin: The Reunion dropped Monday (June 6th). The special will be hosted by Affion Crockett and reunite the show’s cast – including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne – 25 years after the series finale aired. Cast members will also pay tribute to the late Tommy Ford, who passed in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion will stream June 16th on BET+.

'THE FAT JOE SHOW' HEADING TO STARZ: The Fat Joe Show is gearing up to make the move from online to premium cable. Fat Joe recently told Math Hoffa, “Eventually, after every Sunday after you watch BMF and Power, you’re going to see The Fat Joe Show on STARZ network. It was a lot of channels trying to get this sh*t. Puff is my partner, and we chose there because it’s primetime every Sunday, and I can’t tell you no more. I already broke the news. Nobody ever heard that.”

DAVE CHAPPELLE REPORTEDLY DONATING MONEY FROM BUFFALO SHOW TO SHOOTING VICTIMS: Dave Chappelle reportedly booked a last-minute show in Buffalo, NY on Sunday night in order to honor the families of the 10 who were killed and three who were wounded last month during a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo supermarket last month. Kevin Sweeney, the director of marketing and communications for Shea’s Performing Arts Center told Deadline, “He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and these families."” Chappelle also told those attending that some of the victims’ families were in the audience and that he was donating all proceeds from the show to them.