Hollywood Quick Hits: Megan Good, Johnathan Majors & More!

JOHNATHAN MAJORS AND MEAGAN GOOD SPOTTED AT RED LOBSTER WITH HER FAMILY: Johnathan Majors and Meagan Good were spotted having a dinner date at Red Lobster on Tuesday (March 23rd). According to Page Six, the two were out with Megan's mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good.

EVELYN LOZADA IS RETURNING TO 'BASKETBALL WIVES': According to The Jasmine Brand, Evelyn Lozada is set to return to Basketball Wives. Back in 2021, Evelyn announced that she wasn't returning to the series, saying, “I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things.”

'BASKEBALL WIVES' BRITTISH WILLIAMS PLEADS GUILTY TO 15 FELONIES: In other Basketball Wives news, cast member Brittish Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday (May 24th) to 15 felonies, including fraud schemes related to the pandemic. Her admitted fraud amounts to $446,000 in stolen money.

SPIKE LEE'S DAD BILL LEE PASSES AWAY AT 94: Spike Lee's dad jazz composer and bassist Bill Lee has died at age 94. Bill passed away yesterday (May 24th) at his Brooklyn home. The cause of death has not been publically shared.

