Hollywood Quick Hits: Meghan Markle, Wendy Williams & Nia Long!

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS SHE WASN'T TREATED LIKE A BLACK WOMAN BEFORE MOVING TO THE UK: In the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle said that she wasn't treated like a black woman before moving to England. She said she never thought race would play such a big part in her marriage with Harry because growing up in L.A. as a mixed-race woman, being different had not been an issue for her. She explained, “Now people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue in the UK.” She added that before that, “most people didn't treat me like a Black woman,” and as a result, she and her parents never had “the talk” about racism in America as most Black parents do.

WENDY WILLIAMS DENIES REPORTS THAT SON WAS EVICTED FROM $2 MILLION APARTMENT DUE TO LOSING HER FORTUNE: A rep for Wendy Williams has denied reports that her son Kevin Hunter, Jr. was evicted from his $2 million apartment in September due to his mom's lost fortune. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Williams' rep Shawn Zanotti said that Kevin Jr. being evicted had “nothing to do” with Wendy “losing her fortune.” Shawn added, “At this point, Wendy is under a conservatorship that was ordered by a federal New York judge. All expenses must be cleared by her guardian via the courts. There is a process where her expenses have to go through being verified and cleared before being paid.” Shawn went on to say that sometimes that process can take a while, which unfortunately could cause her to miss payment deadlines, such as her son Kevin’s rent.

NIA LONG CRITICIZES THE BOSTON CELTICS' HANDLING OF IME UDOKA'S CHEATING SCANDAL: During an interview on the red carpet at Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 7th), Nia Long said that she was not too happy about how the Boston Celtics handled the cheating scandal of her ex-fiance Ime Udoka. Long said, “It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection.” She continued, “I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful. It really was, because we were welcomed in as family, and then it’s like, ‘Well, what happened?’ But I’m figuring it out.” She added, “If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m okay, to see if my children are okay.”