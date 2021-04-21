Hollywood Quick Hits: Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman & More!

Getty Images

MICHAEL B. JORDAN SAYS CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S DEATH MAKES HIM THINK ABOUT HIS OWN LEGACY: In an interview with Men's Health UK, Michael B. Jordan revealed that Chadwick Boseman's death has made him think about his own legacy. He explaind, “I do think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot. This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another. I lost a friend in Chadwick.” He continued, “There are a lot of things that I want to accomplish, and I know time is limited and life is short. I try to not take it for granted. It’s really made me focus on that.”

KANDI IS NOT SURE WHERE SHE STANDS WITH PORSHA: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is not sure where her relationship with Porsha Williams stands after Porsha went live to address a Vulture article where Kandi and Kenya revealed that there was a deleted scene from season 13 where Porsha and Kandi discussed their different approaches to Black Lives Matter activism. During an interview with Fox 5, Kandi said that after the reunion taping, her and Porsha were good and now she was "confused" about where they stood. She explained, “I don’t really know honestly. As far as I knew, we were cool when we left the reunion. And then this article came out and now I guess she’s on social media. I have no idea, to be honest, what the point was that she was trying to make…I’m confused, to be honest.” She added, "At the end of the day, the article talked about a scene that was deleted — well that wasn’t used in the show. Obviously, you know, there were things in that scene that were not a positive look in her eyes. So with that being said, she wasn’t happy about it then and of course she’s not happy about it being discussed now.”