Hollywood Quick Hits: Michael B. Jordan, Michael Strahan & More!

MICHAEL B. JORDAN WOULD BE OPEN TO RETURNING TO 'BLACK PANTHER 2': During a recent interview with People, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he would be open to returning to Black Panther 2. He said, “That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. I had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating.” He continued, “But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with writer/director Ryan Coogler and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

MICHAEL STRAHAN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: According to TMZ, Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining. The on-air personality found out this past weekend that he was exposed to the virus sometim last week and immedialy went into quarantine. He will appear on GoodMorning America today (January 28th) to discuss his diagnosis. He is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms.

MONIQUE COLEMAN SAYS HER 'HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL' CHARACTER WORE HEADBANDS BECAUSE THE CREW COULDN'T DO HER HAIR: High School Musical star Monique Coleman said that her character wore headbands because the crew didn't know how to style her hair. She told Insider, “We’ve grown a lot in this industry and we’ve grown a lot in representation and we’ve grown a lot in terms of understanding the needs of an African American actress. But the truth is, is that they had done my hair, and they had done it very poorly in the front.” She added that the crew members didn’t have much time to fix her hair before filming began, so she suggested that they “incorporate headbands into her character” and “just make that a part of who she is.”

LISARAYE DEFENDS DANILEIGH'S 'YELLOW BONE' SONG: During the latest episode of Cocktails With Queens, LisaRaye revealed that she didn't see anything wrong with DaniLeigh showing love to light skinned girls in her new song “Yellow Bone.” She explained, “I’m light skin, I’m a redbone, I’m a yellow bone, I’m boney. I think that you know, India.Arie, ‘Brown skin, you know I love your brown skin,’ — I’ve heard women and men talk about what they have, because I guess, and you can contest to this, that you’ve got to start inward with what you all sing about.” She continued, “Meaning what your experience is, what you have gone through and whatever. For her to celebrate her skin, I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with that. I do think that just because it’s Black Lives Matter, is it that Black lives matter because we’re talking about dark skin black lives matter? Or light skin and cappuccino and caramel and espresso and all of that.” Vivica A. Fox chimed in, saying that she thought Dani was specifically calling out MeMe, DaBaby's dark-skinned ex.