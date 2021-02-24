Hollywood Quick Hits: Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya & More!

MICHAEL B. JORDAN SPEAKS ON CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S DEATH: Michael B. Jordan has opened up about the loss of his friend, Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. He told Vanity Fair, “Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments—some that I couldn’t fully appreciate and fully understand until now. I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger.” He continued, “We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime. And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world. There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It’s incredible. And losing him was … Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That’s probably what made me cry the most this year.”

ZENDAYA CORRECTS A REPORTER WHEN ASKED WHAT SHE LIKES MOST IN A MAN: During an interview with Vanity Fair, for their Hollywood issue, Zendaya interrupted a reporter who asked her “What is the quality you most like in a man?” Zendaya replied, “I most like in a person. How about that?” She then moved on to answer the question, saying, “I would say kindness is kind of like — not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s like this little spark they have or this little special thing that they have that just, you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is but some people have it and it’s special.” The reporter then asked, “What is the quality you most like in a woman?” Zendaya replied, “Well, I guess that’s the same answer.”

SAFAREE AND ERICA MENA SPLIT AGAIN: It looks like Safaree and Erica Mena have split again. Safaree took to social media yesterday (February 23rd), writing, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!” Erica responded, saying, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!” She added, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”