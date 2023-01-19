Hollywood Quick Hits: Michael Jackson, Ray J & More!

ANTOINE FUQUA TO DIRECT MICHAEL JACKSON BIOPIC: According to Variety, Antoine Fuqua has been tapped to direct Michael, a Lionsgate production. The director said in a statement, “The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am. For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.” The Jackson estate is onboard and has cleared the use of the icon's music. ‘Michael’ begins shooting this year.

RAY J AND PRINCESS LOVE ARE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN: It looks like Ray J and Princess Love are back together again. The two have repeatedly filed for divorce over the years. Ray J posted on Instagram, “HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!!” He continued, “Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!”