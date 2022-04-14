Hollywood Quick Hits: Michael Jordan, Garcelle Beauvais, Yaya Mayweather & More!

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS SAYS SHE 'BLEW' IT WITH MICHAEL JORDAN: In her new memoir Love Me As I Am, Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she once went on a date with Michael Jordan but she blew it. At the time, she didn't know who she was. She said, “I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was. He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.” Garcelle revealed that she cut things off with Jordan after he invited her on a trip to Hawaii. Garcelle said, “Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met. I blew that one!”

YAYA MAYWEATHER PLEADS GUILTY TO STABBING MOTHER OF NBA YOUNGBOY'S BABY MAMA: Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, has pleaded guilty in the stabbing incident involving the alleged mother of one of YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s children. According to The Shaderoom, Yaya faces six months of probation for the assault, which could include community service, restitution, or a combination of the two. Mayweather, who was originally facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime, has a court hearing scheduled for June 16th.

CARLOS KING LANDS LATE NIGHT TV SERIES: According to RapUp, OWN has announced a new series hosted by reality show producer Carlos King, entilted The Nightcap with Carlos King. The show will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows and will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s “little black book” of celebrity friends who will discuss pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.