Hollywood Quick Hits: Michael K. Williams & RHOA!

MICHAEL K WILLIAMS' SON AND GIRLFRIEND PAY TRIBUTE TO HIM: Michael K. Williams' son Karim Anderson and his girlfriend Goli Samii paid tribute to the actor, who was found dead earlier this month in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54. Karim — who also lost his mom earlier this year, wrote via IG, "Started of the year bad.. ending off the year bad.. Unreal.. Momma Bear .. Papa Bear Gone… Same year .. These two right here together was a sight to see.. the laughs.. arguments.. cooking and the vibes." He wrote in another post, "Bro we was supposed to get dinner and turn up.. We was suppose to tear up the red carpet.. together like we always do. We just got finished crying over mom last week… You prayed for me right before I left for Trinidad.. You Stepped In and Stepped Up! Fathered 3 Kids and did the best to your ability and I am forever thank ful! I love you Mike…. And I wanted to tell you that last night.. but I guess our last conversation will have to suffice.."

Meanwhile, Goli wrote via IG, " "Holding hands near or far my warrior . You know how much everyone loves you . From your family to your closest friends . The Crews . The actors and the everyday strangers .to the dry cleaners .Restaurants . Shops . Too many to name All the folks you made feel so special . You have given so much . May you rest in paradise , in peace . In power . In love . You are love . #eternal . Lord , life is weird without you boo. We miss you is an understatement 🙏🏽🙏🐞."

REPORT: PORSHA WILLIAMS AND CYNTHIA BAILEY NOT RETURNING TO 'RHOA': Reporter Anthony Dominic has revealed that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are not returning to RHOA, and Shereé Whitfield is. Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton will return.