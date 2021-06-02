Hollywood Quick Hits: Mo’Nique, Mike Epps & More!

PRPhotos.com

MO'NIQUE RESPONDS TO CRITICISM ABOUT HER BONNET COMMENTS: Mo'Nique has responded to people who slammed her for criticizing women who wear bonnets and pajamas at the airport. Mo'Nique revealed a time when legends Patti LaBelle and Margaret Avery told her about herself. She said, “Had I taken a different attitude, I could have felt like they were rubbing me wrong. But I’m glad I took the attitude of appreciation and gratitude because they tapped me.” She added, “For you babies that have taken offense to what I said, I’m okay with that. I’m okay with y’all being in your feelings about it. For the sistas that got it, I’m glad. For the ones that didn’t, I’ll wait.”

MIKE EPPS AND WIFE KYRA ARE EXPECTING THEIR SECOND CHILD TOGETHER: Mike Epps and his wife Kyra has announced that they are expecting their second child together. Kyra posted the news first, posting a photo of herself holding her baby bump, along with the caption, “Feeling so blessed!” Epps shared the photo, along with the caption, “God bless My beautiful wife we prayin 4 a son 🏽 🏽.” This will be Epps' sixth child.

AKBAR B TALKS ABOUT ALEXIS SKYY'S DAUGHTER'S DISABILITY: Alexis Skyy has called out Akbar V after she spoke on her daughter Alaiyah's disability. The two got into an altercation this past weekend and then on Monday night (May 31st), Akbar went live to talk about the incident and said, “Your daughter is retarded because of you. Tell the truth! You had cocaine in your system. Tell the truth!” Alexis responded in her own live video, saying, “What you’re not going to do is talk about that little girl. I will die for her. If I gotta lose my life, I’ll lose my life over that girl.” The two later got on the phone but the conversation quickly turned into a screaming match.

'LOVE & HIP-HOP' STAR JUJU CASTANEDA IS MARRIED: Reports say that Love & Hip-Hop star JuJu Castaneda is a married woman! According to The Shaderoom, the reality star and entrepreneur married a mystery man in Las Vegas on Monday (May 31st). A source who attended the impromptu wedding confirmed that the ceremony was “random” but “real.” JuJu later confirmed on her Instagram Story that the wedding was real. JuJu also posted a pic of “the morning after” while standing in front of what appears to be a private jet. She captioned the photo, “The Morning After & It’s Still All Good! #WeGood #ByeVegas #LifeIsGucci #His #Wife” along with a ring emoji.