Hollywood Quick Hits: Natalie Desselle-Reid & More!

NATALIE DESSELLE REID DIES OF COLON CANCER: According to TMZ, Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died after a battle with colon cancer. She was 53. A family member confirmed that the actress was diagnosed earlier this year and at the time of her passing, she was in hospice care surrounded by family. The family said in a statement, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.” Natalie is known for her role in “B*A*P*S” and she also starred on the sitcom “Eve.” She also starred in Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family.

BRANDI B AND HUSBAND MAX LUX GET INTO ALTERCATION ON INSTAGRAM LIVE: Fans were worried when former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood stars Brandi B and husband Max Lux got into an explosive fight on Instagram Live. Brandi later wrote on Instagram that she wasn't being physically abused. She wrote, “I'm fine. He didn't touch me. I was choking him and fighting him. All he did was verbal abuse me back.” She added, “Please pray for my family. The devil is attacking so strong.”