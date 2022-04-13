Hollywood Quick Hits: NeNe Leakes, B. Simone & More!

PRPhotos.com

NENE LEAKES CLAIMS SHE HAS BEEN BLACKLISTED: Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes took to social media to claim that she has been blacklisted and that she is being harrassed. She wrote on social media, “They always Blacklist you when you tell the truth…Stop harassing me, my business and my family! Stop having me followed, stop blacklisting black women for speaking the truth, stop paying off attorneys to not file discrimination claims!” As previously reported, following her exit from the RHOA after the show’s 12th season, NeNe Leakes has made numerous claims regarding Bravo allegedly blacklisting her after she called them out for racism and discrimination. Recently, NeNe seemingly alleged that Kandi Burruss was being used by Bravo to slander her name in the media and go against her racism and discrimination claims.

B. SIMONE OPENS UP ABOUT HAVING AN ABORTION: On the new episode of her podcast Know For Sure, B. Simone opened up about having an abortion. On Instagram, B. Simone wrote about her abortion, “I was scared, I was embarrassed walking into the clinic but im not regretful. I made the best decision for me at the time and now I choose to walk in my truth and share my journey. My journey isn’t perfect but I’m honest and I love the woman I’m becoming. Ladies walk in your truth and grow daily ❤️.”

'LOVE & HIP-HOP' STAR APPLE WATTS 'UNRESPONSIVE BUT STABLE': According to the Jasmine Brand, Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood Apple Watts is currently “unresponsive but stable” following a car crash that she was involved in last month that caused her to suffer a fractured skull, broken spine and a shattered arm. She is currently unable to close her right eye and will undergo surgery on Friday (April 15th ). She reportedly had one successful surgery on her neck. Meanwhile, Watts' sister Dominique Flournoy has organized a GoFundMe page for her sister for fans and supprters to contribute any help with medical and rehabilitation costs, as well as support for her children during her healing process.”