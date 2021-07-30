Hollywood Quick Hits: NeNe Leakes & Brittany Renner!

PRPhotos.com

NENE LEAKES ANNOUNCES HUSBAND GREGG IS HOME AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED FOR SIX WEEK: NeNe Leakes has announced that her husband Gregg Leakes is home after being hospitalized for six weeks for cancer treatment. The former RHOA star revealed that she was supposed to guest host on The Talk yesterday (July 29th) but pulled out due to Gregg's release. She said, “I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today. But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.” Last month, NeNe announced that Gregg's colon cancer had returned.

BRITTANY RENNER RESPONDS TO ACCUSATIONS THAT SHE GROOMED PJ WASHINGTON: Brittany Renner has addressed accusations that she groomed Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington. The two recently broke up after welcoming a baby earlier this year. After the break up was announced, Washington tweeted and deleted, "You was faking it all along." One person tweeted to Brittany, "You stalked an 18 year old in college while you were pushing 30 and had a kid with him just to drop him. You’re the worst kind of human." Brittany responded, saying, "Tell me more [ear emoji] this is getting juicy!" She added, "Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge."