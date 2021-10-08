Hollywood Quick Hits: NeNe Leakes, Brittish Williams & More!

PRPhotos.com

NENE LEAKES SAYS MEN HAVE BEEN SLIDING INTO HER DMS AFTER GREGG'S DEATH: NeNe Leakes has revealed that men have been sliding into her DMs since her husband Gregg Leakes' death. She said in a video,“THANK GUYSSSS. Thank you to everybody. And all the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too.” She continued, “I’m just over here just doing me right now. But anyway, hey! I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

'BASKETBALL WIVES: LA' STAR BRITTISH WILLIAMS ARRESTED AND INDICTED ON SEVERAL FRAUD CHARGES: According to the St Louis Post Dispatch, former Basketball Wives: LA star Brittish Williams has been indicted on bank and wire fraud charges. On September 22nd, a federal grand jury decided to take action over five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft. Brittish has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors say Brittish used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from financial institutions. Reports show in 2018 and 2019 that Brittish was spending money that didn’t belong to her. Prosecutors claim she deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or financial institutions realized they were fraudulent.

ORLANDO BROWN IS SOBER: Orlando Brown has kicked his drug habit. According to BCK Online, Brown overcame his struggle with drug addiction after joining Rise Church in Abilene, Texas; which his then-fiancée, now-wife Danielle Brown introduced him to last year. A video of the 33-year-old actor is also recording Christian music, including a song and video called “Smiled On Me.”