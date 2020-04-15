Hollywood Quick Hits: NeNe Leakes, Evelyn Lozada & More!

PRPhotos.com

NENE LEAKES OPENS UP ABOUT ‘RHOA’ SEASON 13 REUNION: NeNe Leakes opened up about the cast of RHOA filming the reunion show from their homes. She told Extra,“I think we’re gonna have real cameras and lighting. They’re gonna do their best to make it as great as possible. I mean we really have no other choice here we have to practice social distancing so this is the best that we can do.” On where she stands with Kenya Moore, she said, “I’m not going to make up with Kenya no time soon. I’m not gonna beef with Kenya either, I’m just gonna walk past her like she is invisible.” She went on, “I don’t dislike her, I have never disliked her. We just don’t always see eye to eye, which is fair and is okay. We’re two different people… I’m not in the business of making drama with people, she is.” She also revealed that she doesn’t plan on filming with Kenya next season.

EVELYN LOZADA LOSES HER STEPFATHER TO COVID-19: Evelyn Lozada revealed on Instagram that her stepfather died of COVID-19. She wrote, “On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19 😔🙏🏽 Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for! Happy birthday in paradise ♥️🙏🏽.”

ISAIAH RIDER CLAIMS SHAQ OFFERED HIM $10K TO FIGHT KOBE BRYANT LESS THAN A WEEK AFTER BECOMING A LAKER: In a new interview with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the latest episode of the All The Smoke podcast, former Los Angeles Laker Isaiah Rider revealed that Shaq offered to leave him $10,000, all in $1 bills, to fight Kobe — shortly after becoming a Laker. He said, “When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, if you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 G’s in the locker. This is 3 days into practice.” He continued, “I’m like, ‘Man, come on, you playing, man,'” he continued. “‘There’s 10 G’s in one dollar bills, if you ever get into it and you handle your business, grab that’…I couldn’t believe it, I’m like ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro’…But this is my thing: I would’ve been off that team so fast if I laid a hand on that man.”

MCDONALD’S APOLOGIZES AFTER CHINA RESTAURANT BANS BLACK PEOPLE FROM LOCATION: McDonald’s has apologized after a restaurant in Guangzhou, China had banned black people from entering the premesis. A sign outside of the restaurant read, "We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. For the sake of your health, consciously notify the local police for medical isolation, please understand the inconvenience caused." McDonald’s has since apologized, saying it was "not representative of our inclusive values." The restaurant has been temporary closed down. BBC reportedly last week that hundreds of Africans in Guangzhou were evicted from their apartments and removed from hotels last week in light of a rumor that coronavirus was being spread among African people. According to the South China Morning Post, only five Nigerians have tested positive for the virus.