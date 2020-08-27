Hollywood Quick Hits: NeNe Leakes, Masika Kalysha & More!

PRPhotos.com

NENE LEAKES DELETES INSTAGRAM AFTER TAMRA JUDGE SAYS SHE WAS FIRED FROM 'RHOA': Was NeNe Leakes really fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta? After news came out this week that RHONY star Dorinda Medley would not be returning to the series, former RHOC Tamra Judge wrote on IG, “@dorindamedley you will be missed icon, but it’s pretty amazing on the other side #Vicki #Tamra #leeann #Nene #LVP #Bethenny #dorinda gone but never forgotten.” After people asked if she just exposed info that the public didn't know about NeNe, she said, “Maybe I’m wrong. I thought I heard she’s not going back?” She later deleted all of the names she put in her post. Shortly after, NeNe deleted her Instagram page.

R.O.S.E. ORGANIZATION SAY THEY HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MASIKA KALYSHA'S FAKE KIDNAPPING VIDEO: After being dragged by social media, Masika Kalysha is now being dragged by the founder of the R.O.S. E. Organization. As previously reported, Masika posted a video pretending that she was kidnapped and told supporters to send money to her OnlyFans. She later apologized and said she did it to bring awareness to sex trafficking. According to Madamenoire, Toni D. Rivera, the founder of the R.O.S.E. Organization said, “I thank her for the support but I did not approve of that video. I will not and my organization will not be receiving money or accepting donations from Only Fans. Last night, that video triggered a lot of people." She continued, "I had a lot of people in my DMs asking me questions about it, asking me if I’m partnering with her. No. R.O.S.E. is mine. It kind of p*ssed me off a little bit because this is my life work. This is what I do day in and day out…again I appreciate her mentioning Rose but no that was not the right way to do it. She actually triggered me a little bit. I had to get my mind together…I did not approve or ask Masika to do a video at all. I did not…I’m sorry if any one was offended. I’m sorry if anyone was triggered. That wasn’t asked of her and it was not approved.”

PORSHA WILLIAMS RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER BREONNA TAYLOR PROTEST: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was released from jail yesterday after she was arrested in Louisville during a peaceful protest in the name of Breonna Taylor. Porsha, along with Yandy Smith, Until Freedom's Tamika Mallory, rapper Trae Tha Truth and more were arrested for disorderly conduct in the second degree and obstructing a highway. Porsha posted the moment she was released, along with the caption, "I’m finally out! 8/26✊🏾🙏🏾 GOOD TROUBLE. I love all of you ! Thank you for the calls text and messages! Do me a favor SAY HER NAME 🗣 Breonna Taylor✊🏾 Guess what Daniel Cameron these handcuffs don’t only fit peaceful protesters, they also fit the COPS That MURDERED our sister Breonna !!! Do your job ! No justice No peace ! We are unstoppable!! Love to all."

'BASKETBALL WIVES' STAR PREPPING DOCUMENTARY INSPIRED BY SCAMMING EX AARON NICHOLS: Reality star Jennifer Williams is currently prepping a documentary about how she and other women were scammed by her ex-boyfriend named Aaron Nichols. Although no further details have been released, Jennifer said earlier this year, “He’s taken advantage of so many women and there a lot of them out there that are too embarrassed to come forward. I’m not embarrassed – If I have to tell my story, so that he doesn’t do this to anyone else, I’m willing to do that. I don’t want another person to be hurt.”