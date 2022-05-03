Hollywood Quick Hits: NeNe Leakes, Nick Cannon & More!

NENE LEAKES SAYS BRAVO EXECUTIVES BLACKLISTED HER: NeNe Leakes has claimed that she has been blacklisted by Bravo executives and it has made it difficult to take any legal action. According to TMZ, NeNe said that she went from working constantly to getting nothing. She added that she is hoping the lawsuit will put an end to discrimination against Black women.

NICK CANNON CUDDLES WITH ALYSSA SCOTT: Days after Bre Tiesi posted maternity photos with Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, the mother of his son Zen who passed away last year, posted a photo cuddled up with Cannon. After Hollywood Unlocked posted the photo, Cannon's ex Jessica White responded in the comments, saying, “I’m definitely happy for them, they have been through a lot with each other. Nick is family and always will be. I support him. Let’s just send positive energy their way. red heart emoji.”

SHEREE WHITFIELD SPEAKS ON HER RETURN TO 'RHOA': Sheree Whitfield has opened up about her return to RHOA. During a recent interview, the reality star said, “I feel super blessed to have come back for the third time. To even consider me or have the fans who continuously have supported me throughout the years and asked for my return and for them to listen. Housewives is a very smart brand and they go with what worked, and I guess I worked.” Sheree also revealed that it wasn't the first time she was asked to come back on the show. She explained, “I felt like I was in a better place, I wasn’t dealing with the past and I felt like I dealt with so much drama going on in my life.. I felt like I was in a happy place mentally and physically, and it was just a good time for me.”

SHAUNIE O'NEAL LANDS VH1 WEDDING SPECIAL DOCUMENTING HER MARRIAGE TO PASTOR KEION HENDERSON: Shaunie O'Neal has landed a wedding special documenting her wedding to Pastor Keion Henderson. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say the limited wedding series will air on VH1 and will feature some of the ladies from “Basketball Wives” in the bridal party.